Japanese stocks drift lower

TOKYO: Foreign investors sold Japanese equities for a second straight week through September 20, booking gains from a record-setting rally and keeping the market on course for an 11th consecutive year of net outflows in September.

Japanese stocks witnessed weekly drawdowns worth a net 1.75 trillion yen (USD11.69 billion) from overseas after about 2.03 trillion yen worth of net foreign sales in the prior week, Japan’s Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday.

Foreigners have pared holdings of Japanese stocks in September every year since 2015, with the biggest 5.48 trillion yen withdrawal seen in 2023. They have pulled out approximately 3.67 trillion yen so far this month on a net basis.

Foreign investors often trim exposure to Japanese equities in September due to quarter-end rebalancing, seasonal risk aversion, and selective profit-taking after periods of strength.