BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Experts call for transparency, inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft Integrated System Plan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2025 12:00am

Experts and speakers at a consultative dialogue said Pakistan’s recently introduced draft Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP) 2025-35 needed to be more inclusive, transparent, and participatory, ensuring ownership by all the federating units so that an equitable, just and people-centric power sector planning could made and implemented.

The dialogue, titled “Critical Analysis of IGCEP and TSEP 2025-35: Inclusive Planning for a Just Energy Transition”, was organised by the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition (PREC) and the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy (ACJCE).

The event brought together representatives of the federal and provincial governments, policymakers, civil society and research organisations, industry representatives, and energy investors.

Speaking at the event, Zeeshan Ashfaq, Chief Executive Officer of the Renewables First, a think-tank explained that IGCEP formulation process marked a shift from decades of ad-hocism to a formal and evidence-based planning process.

While highlighting the key indicators of the iterations of IGCEP, he mentioned that the main purpose of power system planning was to meet the power and energy demand while also ensuring the energy system reliability at the least possible cost.

He said the main critique on most IGCEP versions was that those had often violated their own foundational premise that only those power projects would be endorsed that fulfilled the least cost criterion.

“Overtime, however, the quantum of pre-committed projects has decreased in IGCEP which is a positive development,” he said.

Criticising the technical framework of IGCEP, SDPI’s energy economy expert Dr Khalid Waleed said that IGCEP 2025 relied on top-down econometric models, ignoring massive solarisation being done by people on their own and electric vehicle projections given in a newly released policy while also treating battery energy storage systems narrowly.

He also said the plan overlooked climatic impacts on hydropower projects, failed to assess tariff implications of the projects included in it, and did not account for the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, which could undermine Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness.

Zain Moulvi, Research Director at the Alternative Law Collective (ALC) and member of the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy (ACJCE), argued that the plan overestimated GDP growth, ignoring Pakistan’s recent economic and demand trends.

He criticised it for failing to account for ongoing floods and lacking climate and disaster stress testing.

Zain also noted that the IGCEP disregards key policy measures under IMF commitments, which could significantly influence sectoral demand and investment.

He emphasised that both the IGCEP and TSEP undervalued distributed generation, overlooking its least-cost potential in enabling community-based solutions like mini-grids and localised renewables.

According to him, the draft plans lack transparency, especially in how transmission costs are allocated and how committed and strategic projects are assessed.

He warned that the continued push for expensive and ecologically risky hydropower, combined with the arbitrary top down reshuffling of the committed project pool, risks undermining the authority of Council of Common Interests (CCI) and could lead to legal disputes.

Badar Alam, Chief Executive Officer of the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED), stressed that national energy planning should not be confined to “closed and cloistered offices in Islamabad.”

He noted that electricity was not merely a technical or financial issue, but a question of people’s rights, equity, and least-cost principles, which had often been violated in past plans.

He stressed that any power sector development plan should put people’s needs and concerns at the center of energy sector development.

Dr Fiaz Chaudhry, Chairman of National Grid Company and Senior Advisor at Lahore University of Management Sciences, said though imperfect, IGCEP 2025 was a progressive step towards energy reforms.

He said least-cost planning principles allowed for meeting the same energy demand with $17 billion less investment compared to earlier estimates.

He highlighted ambiguities in the past regulations and assured that stakeholder feedback would be incorporated into the final plan.

IGCEP 2025–35

Comments

200 characters

Experts call for transparency, inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft Integrated System Plan

In meeting with US president, PM Shehbaz calls Trump ‘man of peace’

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

FBR removes ‘estimated market value’ column from tax return forms on PM’s directions

Pakistan, Russia conclude joint counterterrorism exercise

University of Karachi revokes IHC judge Tariq Jahangiri’s law degree

PTA approves adoption of Wi-Fi 7 in 6 GHz band

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories