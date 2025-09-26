BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR removes ‘estimated market value’ column from tax return forms on PM’s directions

BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2025 08:50pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday announced the removal of the “Estimated Fair Market Value” column from income tax return forms for 2025, following the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a statement, the prime minister had constituted a high-level committee headed by Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to review the new requirement, which obliged tax filers to declare the estimated fair market value of their movable and immovable assets.

The committee, which included the federal minister for petroleum, the minister of state for finance, the attorney general, the SAPM on Coordination of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the finance secretary, the FBR chairman and the Member Customs, held a meeting on Friday. After detailed deliberations, it recommended the removal of the column in order to simplify the tax filing process.

The recommendation was subsequently approved by the prime minister.

“In pursuance of the directions of the Honourable Prime Minister, and keeping in view the difficulties being faced by taxpayers, the column of ‘Estimated Fair Market Value’ has been removed from the Income Tax Return,” the FBR said.

It clarified that the column had been introduced only for data collection to support the Economic Survey, and had no impact on the assessment of income or tax liability.

The FBR reiterated its commitment to facilitate taxpayers and urged all eligible individuals to file their tax returns accurately and on time. The deadline for filing returns is Sept. 30, 2025.

FBR taxpayers iRIS PORTAL Estimated Current Market Value

Comments

200 characters

FBR removes ‘estimated market value’ column from tax return forms on PM’s directions

In meeting with US president, PM Shehbaz calls Trump ‘man of peace’

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

University of Karachi revokes IHC judge Tariq Jahangiri’s law degree

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

ICC fines Haris, Suryakumar for code of conduct breaches

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Read more stories