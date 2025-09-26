BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Markets

Indian benchmarks hit three-week low as US curbs drag IT, pharma

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 07:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equity benchmarks fell to a three-week low on Friday, logging their steepest weekly drop in nearly seven months, as U.S. curbs on H-1B visas and tariffs on branded drugs dampened sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.95% on the day to 24,654.7, while the BSE Sensex dropped 0.9% to 80,426.46. Both indexes lost 2.7% for the week.

All 16 major sectors ended lower, with IT and pharmaceuticals hit the hardest on concerns over their U.S. exposure.

The IT index sank nearly 8% for the week, its steepest fall in about seven months, after President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on new H1-B visas.

Analysts said the move could raise operating costs for Indian IT firms, which earn a large share of their revenue from the U.S.

Sentiment worsened on Friday after tech bellwether Accenture’s full-year revenue outlook indicated that IT companies will continue to face sluggish demand ahead.

Indian benchmarks post longest losing run in six months as IT sell-off continues

While IT stocks have been dragging Indian markets this week, Trump turned his attention to the pharma sector out of the blue on Thursday, said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities.

The pharma index slid 2.1% on Friday and 5.2% for the week after Trump announced a 100% levy on branded and patented drugs, effective October 1.

“While we do not have major share in patented drug exports, things are not looking good for market given the string of negative newsflows around export-oriented sectors,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of retail research at ICICI Securities.

Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth approximately $1.4 billion this week till Thursday, resuming the sell-off after two weeks of buying, due to likely uncertainty emerging from Trump’s actions on H-1B visas and pharma tariffs.

The broader mid-caps and small-caps dropped 4.6% and 5.1%, respectively, for the week.

Bucking the trend, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro rose 2.3% on Friday after exiting the loss-making Hyderabad Metro rail project.

