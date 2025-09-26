BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
World

India says US H-1B visa fee hike could hit services exports, remittance

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 07:35pm

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said that U.S. decision to impose a one-time $100,000 fee on future H-1B visa applications - widely used by Indian IT firms - risks disrupting services exports and remittance inflows, sectors that have so far remained resilient amid global trade tensions.

The near-term impact is expected to be manageable but impact of prolonged restrictions will need close monitoring, particularly as alternative export markets are still developing, according to the finance ministry’s monthly economic report.

The move adds to broader trade uncertainties that have already weighed on India’s goods exports. Tariff-related risks continue to pose challenges, with potential spillovers into the domestic employment, income and consumption, the report said.

New US H-1B visa fee could disrupt Indian IT operations, says industry body

The economic report said inflation was expected to stay under control as replenished reservoirs are likely to support the upcoming winter crop.

Recent cuts in consumption tax rates may lead to a one-time reduction in inflation over the next year, it said.

