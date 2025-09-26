BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India says trade talks with US ‘constructive’, eyes early deal

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 07:31pm

NEW DELHI: India said on Friday its officials held “constructive” talks with U.S. counterparts during a visit to Washington this week, and both sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at concluding a mutually beneficial trade deal soon.

“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

A delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the U.S. from September 22 to 24 and met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.

Goyal and Greer also joined a meeting between India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“The focus of the discussion was on trade and tariffs. Other aspects of our bilateral relationship were also reviewed,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular briefing.

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said New Delhi is pushing for the removal of the 25% additional tariff imposed by Washington on goods from India for its buying of Russian oil, with both sides aiming to conclude the first part of the deal by autumn.

India says trade talks with US were ‘positive’

On August 27 President Donald Trump announced a 25% punitive levy on Indian imports, doubling overall tariffs on goods imports from the country to 50%, as part of Washington’s pressure campaign on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Like many other countries we are expecting a bilateral deal with lower than 25% tariff,” the official said, adding the next round of negotiations would be scheduled soon in either country.

“The situation is tough but we are hopeful we will reach an agreement that resolves all issues, including U.S. concerns on Russian oil purchases and our concerns such as H1B visas and pharmaceutical tariffs,” the official added.

Comments

200 characters

India says trade talks with US ‘constructive’, eyes early deal

In meeting with US president, PM Shehbaz calls Trump ‘man of peace’

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

FBR removes ‘estimated market value’ column from tax return forms on PM’s directions

University of Karachi revokes IHC judge Tariq Jahangiri’s law degree

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

ICC fines Haris, Suryakumar for code of conduct breaches

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Read more stories