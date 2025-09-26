Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

The Sindh government has reshuffled its cabinet, appointing Ali Rashid as the new provincial IT minister and moving Saeed Ghani from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Labour & Social Protection.

Shahid Thaheem has relinquished the Ministry of Labour. Whereas, Nasir Hussain Shah has been appointed as the Minister of Local Government and Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has been given additional portfolio of the Ministry of Planning & Development.

Sindh cabinet: 10 ministers, 3 advisors take oath

Moreover, Ismail Rahu has been made Minister of University Boards. Makhdoom Mehboob has been given the portfolio of Food Department and Jabar Khan moved to the Relief Department. Sham Sundar Advani has appointed as the Special Assistant to Chief Minister.

The new cabinet members are set to take oath today evening.