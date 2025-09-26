BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

  • Nasir Shah has been appointed as the Minister of Local Government
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 04:23pm
Photo: Facebook/@pasgovofficial/File
Photo: Facebook/@pasgovofficial/File

The Sindh government has reshuffled its cabinet, appointing Ali Rashid as the new provincial IT minister and moving Saeed Ghani from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Labour & Social Protection.

Shahid Thaheem has relinquished the Ministry of Labour. Whereas, Nasir Hussain Shah has been appointed as the Minister of Local Government and Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has been given additional portfolio of the Ministry of Planning & Development.

Sindh cabinet: 10 ministers, 3 advisors take oath

Moreover, Ismail Rahu has been made Minister of University Boards. Makhdoom Mehboob has been given the portfolio of Food Department and Jabar Khan moved to the Relief Department. Sham Sundar Advani has appointed as the Special Assistant to Chief Minister.

The new cabinet members are set to take oath today evening.

