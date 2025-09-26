BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
BOP 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
CPHL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
DGKC 261.65 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (3.42%)
FCCL 59.87 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.13%)
FFL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
GCIL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
HUBC 234.50 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (2.24%)
KEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.79%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
MLCF 109.38 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.77%)
NBP 190.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PAEL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.6%)
PPL 209.25 Increased By ▲ 5.94 (2.92%)
PREMA 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.24%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
PTC 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.06%)
SNGP 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.73%)
SSGC 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
TREET 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025
Life & Style

Rival Hollywood open letter denounces Israel boycott call

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2025 03:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: A new open letter signed by more than 1,000 actors and film figures has denounced as “antisemitic” calls to boycott some Israeli film institutions over the war in Gaza, underlining growing tensions in the entertainment world.

The letter from a collective called the Creative Community For Peace and The Brigade accused the more than 8,000 people who have backed a boycott, including stars Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix, of “amplifying antisemitic propaganda.”

The biggest names behind the counter letter include Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) Mayim Bialik (“Young Sheldon”) and Sharon Osbourne, as well as top business figures such as the CEOs of Universal Music and FOX Entertainment Global, Bruce Resnikoff and Fernando Szew.

“Israeli film institutions are not government entities. They are often the loudest critics of government policy,” the letter claims, adding that boycotting was a form of “collective punishment”.

“We call on all our colleagues in the entertainment industry to reject this discriminatory and antisemitic boycott call that only adds another roadblock on the path to peace,” it said.

It also noted the difficulty in deciding which institutions should be boycotted because of their supposed “complicity” in war crimes or genocide.

The letter does not condemn the Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza, which UN-mandated investigators determined earlier this month was a genocidal bid to “destroy the Palestinians”.

“If you want peace, call for the immediate release of the remaining (Israeli) hostages (in Gaza). Support filmmakers who create dialogue across communities. Stand against Hamas,” the counter letter added, referring to the Palestinian militant group.

From the music, film to publishing industries, growing numbers of Western artists are calling for a cultural boycott of Israel over the conduct of the Gaza war, hoping to emulate the success of the apartheid-era blockade of South Africa.

An open letter from a collective called Film Workers for Palestine, published on September 8, has gathered thousands of signatories who have pledged to cut ties with Israeli institutions such as festivals or production companies “implicated in genocide”.

The groups defines “implicated in genocide” as “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

