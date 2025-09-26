BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
CNERGY 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
CPHL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
DCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.84%)
DGKC 261.80 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 59.97 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.3%)
FFL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
GCIL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
HUBC 234.52 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.25%)
KEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.52%)
KOSM 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.55%)
NBP 190.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.48%)
PAEL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
PPL 210.10 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (3.34%)
PREMA 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
PTC 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.34%)
SNGP 137.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
TELE 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.95%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai ranked one of world’s top four fintech hubs in new report

  • Dubai is in fourth place behind London, New York and Hong Kong in the latest Global Financial Centres Index
BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2025 02:53pm

Dubai has been ranked among the world’s top four cities for fintech in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), released on Thursday, behind London, New York and Hong Kong.

This recognition highlights the success of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in consolidating the emirate’s status as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, according to a press release by the Dubai government.

“This achievement also reflects the trust the international financial community has in Dubai’s ability to provide an optimal environment and infrastructure for growth, driven by DIFC’s transformative initiatives,” said H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

“With our clear aspirations for the future, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s role as a force for innovation and a platform for opportunity, advancing progress that will serve our nation, the region and the world.”

DIFC recently revealed that the number of its AI, fintech and innovation companies has exceeded 1,500, making it the largest cluster of its kind in the region. Firms operating in these sectors have collectively raised over US$4.2 billion in investment.

Further underlining its growing influence on the world stage, Dubai also advanced to 11th position globally in the overall GFCI rankings.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “At DIFC, we are proud to be the platform that enables the most ambitious entrepreneurs, established institutions, and forward-thinking investors to collaborate and thrive.”

The Global Financial Centres Index also identifies Dubai as the region’s only financial centre to be a global leader with broad and deep capabilities, according to the government’s release.

Additionally, the findings rank Dubai as number one in the world among ‘financial centres expected to become more significant.’

uae MENA Dubai

Comments

200 characters

Dubai ranked one of world’s top four fintech hubs in new report

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Pakistan’s Beco Steel eyes $22mn export orders after successful Hong Kong shipment

PSO to dissolve venture capital arm

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

Read more stories