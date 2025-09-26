BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.65%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.78%)
FFL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUBC 233.45 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.78%)
KEL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 109.89 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.24%)
NBP 190.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.59%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.75%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.59%)
PREMA 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PRL 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
PTC 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.47%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.61%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.25%)
BR100 16,869 Increased By 323.6 (1.96%)
BR30 55,688 Increased By 1014.4 (1.86%)
KSE100 161,811 Increased By 2530.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 49,600 Increased By 941.6 (1.94%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Black Caps coach Stead takes up NZ high performance role

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gary Stead has taken up a high performance role at New Zealand Cricket three months after standing down to bring an end to his successful seven-year reign as coach of the Black Caps.

NZC said Stead, who led New Zealand to the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021, will work three days a week in the high-performance programme and have a specific brief in the areas of player and coach development.

NZ skipper Williamson to miss final India T20 for medical appointment

“New Zealand cricket’s very much been at my heart for the past 30 odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special,” the 53-year-old said in a NZC news release.

“If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and in turn help the Black Caps and White Ferns win on the world stage - than that would be really satisfying.”

Black Caps Gary stead

Comments

200 characters

Former Black Caps coach Stead takes up NZ high performance role

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Pakistan’s Beco Steel eyes $22mn export orders after successful Hong Kong shipment

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

Read more stories