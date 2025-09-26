BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.65%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.78%)
FFL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUBC 233.45 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.78%)
KEL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 109.89 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.24%)
NBP 190.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.59%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.75%)
PPL 204.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.59%)
PREMA 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PRL 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
PTC 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.47%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.61%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.25%)
BR100 16,869 Increased By 323.6 (1.96%)
BR30 55,688 Increased By 1014.4 (1.86%)
KSE100 161,811 Increased By 2530.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 49,600 Increased By 941.6 (1.94%)
Business & Finance

Crescent Star Insurance secures SECP approval for Rs3 rights issue

BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2025 11:57am

Crescent Star Insurance Limited (CSIL) announced on Friday that it had received approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to go ahead with its rights issue at Rs3 per share.

CSIL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The rights issue proceeds will enable CSIL to further enhance its underwriting capacity, expand business lines, and build on the strong foundation that has been created over the past years,” the company told the bourse.

The development follows the recent decision of the Islamabad High Court, which declared the directives ceasing CSIL’s Guarantee business as unlawful and void.

It added that with the positive outcome, CSIL’s Guarantee business has been restored, further reflecting the company’s strong belief in compliance, responsible governance, and a strategy of diversifying its portfolio to reduce dependency on any single class of business.

Crescent Star Insurance Limited is a registered insurer with the SECP with a paid-up capital of R1,077 million.

The company, established in 1957, has been underwriting general insurance business of motor, health, fire, marine, engineering, travel, livestock, crop and miscellaneous across Pakistan.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Crescent Star Insurance Limited

