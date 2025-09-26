BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.29%)
CNERGY 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
CPHL 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.31%)
DCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 266.35 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (4.87%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.6%)
FFL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GCIL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
HUBC 234.84 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (5.64%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 110.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.32%)
NBP 190.55 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.21%)
PAEL 54.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.83%)
PPL 205.25 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.01%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.15%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.79%)
BR100 16,815 Increased By 269.7 (1.63%)
BR30 55,376 Increased By 702.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 161,468 Increased By 2188 (1.37%)
KSE30 49,494 Increased By 835.4 (1.72%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

  • A resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by either Britain, France or the United States
Reuters Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a resolution proposed by Russia and China to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran for six months, but diplomats said it was unlikely to pass.

All U.N. sanctions on Iran are due to be reimposed at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday (0000 GMT on Saturday) after Britain, France and Germany triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.

A resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by either Britain, France or the United States.

Diplomats said there were likely to be a lot of abstentions from the vote and the text was unlikely to be adopted.

Iran’s carpet industry unravelling under sanctions

Iran and European powers have this week been trying to strike a last-ditch deal to delay the return of sanctions and make space for long-term negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Britain, France and Germany have offered a delay of up to six months - to allow space for talks on a long-term deal on Tehran’s nuclear program - if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran was fully prepared to face any scenario and would adjust its policies if U.N. sanctions were reinstated, though he expressed hope they would not be revived, Iranian state media reported.

Iran UN Security Council Iran nuclear program Iran sanctions UN sanctions on Iran

Comments

200 characters

UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Read more stories