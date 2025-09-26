Index breaches 159,000 mark

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Thursday’s session on a bullish note as strong buying interest propelled the market to fresh highs.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,043.40 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 159,280.09 points compared to 158,236.69 points in the previous session. During the day, the index touched an intraday high of 159,537.60 and a low of 158,297.43, reflecting sustained resilience.

The BRIndex100 settled at 16,544.92 points, up 191.35 points or 1.17 percent, with a total volume of 1.40 billion shares, while the BRIndex30 rose by 1,252.17 points or 2.34 percent to close at 54,673.39 points on a turnover of 1.15 billion shares.

According to Topline Securities, the KSE-100 Index concluded the session on a robust note after recording notable gains, with strong bullish momentum dominating the trading day.

Market strength was largely driven by Hub Power Company (HUBC), Engro Holdings (ENGROH), Mari Petroleum (MARI), Engro Fertilizers (EFERT), and Habib Bank Limited (HBL), which collectively added 1,145 points to the index. The upward momentum, however, was partially trimmed by profit-taking in Lucky Cement (LUCK), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), and United Bank Limited (UBL), which together eroded 325 points.

Market capitalization increased by Rs76 billion to Rs18.77 trillion from Rs18.69 trillion a day earlier, showing a day-on-day growth of 0.41 percent.

Investor activity remained robust though slightly lower, with 1.67 billion shares traded compared to 1.78 billion shares on Wednesday. The traded value stood at Rs55.28 billion, marginally higher than the previous session’s Rs54.52 billion.

K-Electric (KEL) topped the volume chart with 406.34 million shares, closing at Rs7.38. It was followed by Cnergyico PK with 207.13 million shares at Rs8.85, and WorldCall Telecom with 174.06 million shares at Rs1.76.

Among major gainers, Rafhan Maize Products rose by Rs70.39 to close at Rs9,594.95, while Nestle Pakistan advanced Rs35.60 to finish at Rs8,435.00. On the downside, PIA Holding Company Limited-B plunged Rs1,556.18 to Rs28,042.82, and Khyber Textile Mills dropped Rs184.99 to Rs1,924.82.

Out of 486 active scrips, 208 closed higher, 237 declined, and 41 remained unchanged.

Sector-wise, the BR Automobile Assembler Index fell 0.31 percent to 25,138.63 points with a turnover of 4.26 million shares, while the BR Cement Index dropped 0.62 percent to 13,479.35 points on 68.05 million shares. The BR Commercial Banks Index gained 0.82 percent to close at 45,350.51 points with 138.02 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index advanced 4.91 percent to 29,159.51 points on 433.33 million shares. The BR Oil and Gas Index rose 0.42 percent to 14,239.54 points with a turnover of 116.85 million shares, whereas the BR Technology and Communication Index edged down 0.09 percent to 3,623.49 points on 211.21 million shares.

JS Global Capital, in its post-session report, stated that the KSE-100 Index broke through key resistance levels to set a new record, gaining more than 1,000 points. The brokerage said the rally was largely led by power, banking, and oil and gas marketing companies, and added that the outlook remains decisively bullish, with dips likely to offer attractive entry opportunities.

