AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development for Pakistan’s telecom and energy sectors, Infralectric, a Brillanz Group company, on Thursday, announced the launch of Pakistan’s first Green Sukuk for the telecom sector, alongside the successful completion of the nation’s first 25MWh AI-powered Energy Storage-as-a-Service (ESaaS) project, powered by Thunder AI.

The event marked two pioneering milestones: the completion of a 25MWh AI-Powered ESaaS and the launch of Green Sukuk of up to PKR 3 billion for the telecom sector.

The successful deployment of the 25MWh AI-Powered ESaaS project signals a significant transformation in telecom tower energy infrastructure. Utilizing Thunder AI-driven battery storage, the tower reduces diesel use, saving more than 5 million liters annually.

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Infralectric also launched the country’s first Green Sukuk for the telecom sector in collaboration with InfraZamin Pakistan. The initiative is Shariah-compliant, a 100% principal-guaranteed financial instrument, and introduces a scalable and sustainable financing model to modernize telecom towers with low-carbon, AI-enabled technologies.

Speaking at the event, Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, said, “Today is a historic moment for Pakistan’s digital and energy future. With Thunder AI-powered ESaaS and the launch of the first Green Sukuk for telecom, we’re proving that innovation and sustainability can drive growth together. At Brillanz, we remain committed to continuing to invest in solutions that deliver lasting impact.”

Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, also addressed the event and said, “Today is indeed a historic day for Pakistan. The successful completion of the country’s first 25MWh AI-powered Energy Storage-as-a-Service project and the launch of the first Green Sukuk for the telecom sector mark a significant milestone for the nation. These initiatives demonstrate how innovation and collaboration can modernize thousands of telecom towers, reduce carbon emissions, and create scalable green investments that strengthen both our economy and environment.

The Government remains committed to supporting such progress, where finance, technology, and sustainability converge to build Pakistan’s digital future and advance our climate commitments.”

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin Pakistan, stated: “Infralectric are a prime candidate for the Sukuk market. We are keen to explore mechanisms to enable an Infralectric Green Sukuk, which would mark a pivotal step in unlocking sustainable finance for Pakistan’s telecom sector.

At InfraZamin, we are committed to enabling climate-resilient infrastructure through innovative credit guarantees that mobilize private capital at scale.

Such initiatives modernize critical digital infrastructure and also contribute to Pakistan’s decarbonization and long-term economic resilience.” The event featured keynote addresses by government leaders and a panel discussion moderated by industry expert Ayla Majid brought together Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin, Awais Naseem Vohra, CTO of Telenor Pakistan, and Adeel Ahmed, COO of Engro Enfrashare. The dialogue underscored the pivotal role of sustainable finance and AI-powered infrastructure in shaping Pakistan’s telecom energy landscape.

The announcement was made at a high-profile event, bringing together senior government officials, telecom leaders, and banking and finance executives.

