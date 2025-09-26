BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has decided to hire an audit firm itself to conduct a detailed audit and verification of the RLNG actualization charges levied on its members by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

In a letter to the Managing Director, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL, Secretary General Aptma, Shahid Sattar has referred to the recent billing by SNGPL of RLNG actualization charges to industrial gas/RLNG consumers, extending retrospectively over a period of ten years.

According to the Aptma, these charges have been levied without any accompanying explanation, calculation details, or disclosure of the methodology applied.

APTMA demands SNGPL waive gas bill arrears

“As consumers, the industry has an unequivocal right to full transparency regarding the basis and justification of charges applied to it. It is neither reasonable nor acceptable for retrospective claims of this scale, spanning over a decade, to be imposed without due clarity and disclosure,” Sattar added.

The Aptma has further stated that in exercise of this right on behalf of our member mills, the Association will be engaging a reputed independent audit firm to conduct a detailed audit and verification of the RLNG actualization charges levied on its members by SNGPL.

The association is of the view that this exercise is essential to provide transparency in the methodology and the actual accounts used to arrive at these anti-business-like charges up to ten years old, especially considering that no pending receivables against these charges are reported in the various financial statements and accounts submitted by SNGPL to the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“This has created a strong impression in the industry that the entire exercise is an arbitrary and undue exaction from consumers,” the association said, requesting Managing Director SNGPL to communicate it the date on which this audit can be initiated and to nominate a senior officer from SNGPL to serve as the focal point for coordinating with the appointed audit firm and facilitating access to the requisite data and records.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SNGPL energy sector gas sector APTMA RLNG Audit firms RLNG charges

Comments

200 characters

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories