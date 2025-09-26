Slovenia imposes travel ban on Netanyahu

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a government statement, after last year officially recognising Palestine and in July banning two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers.

“With this action Slovenia confirms its commitment to international law, the universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy,” Neva Grasic, the Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, said according to the government’s X account. EU member Slovenia imposed an arms embargo on Israel in August and introduced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.