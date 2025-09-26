Pakistan gearing up to assemble 57-80hp Belarus tractors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up to locally assemble 57–80 horsepower Belarus tractors, in what officials described as a breakthrough for the country’s agricultural and industrial sectors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting with representatives from private tractor investors, Margalla Heavy Industries Ltd, Heavy Industries Taxila, and Green Corporate Initiatives on Thursday, said the government will facilitate the establishment of a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) plant for high-horsepower tractors in partnership with Belarus.

“An agreement with Belarus on tractors will significantly boost agriculture and increase farmers’ productivity,” Khan said. He added that the initiative would not only modernize Pakistan’s farming practices but also strengthen the country’s industrial base.

Industry sources estimate a market potential of 2,800 tractor units over the next five years, underscoring strong demand for high-power machinery to support crop yields and mechanization.

Khan revealed that several investors have already expressed deep interest in the Belarus tractors project and urged more private players to seize the opportunity.

“This B2B partnership between Pakistan and Belarus has the potential to be a real game-changer,” he emphasized.

The project is seen as a critical step in reducing import dependence, enhancing local manufacturing capacity, and empowering farmers with modern tools to drive productivity and growth.