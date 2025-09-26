BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Traders condole over passing of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) and All City Traders Ittehad Association (ACTIA) on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi - a prominent trader leader and former vice president FPCCI.

The associations said the late leader devoted his life to addressing the problems of the business community and will be remembered for his services. His passing has left the trader community in grief.

They said late Qureshi, who also served as former vice president of FPCCI, president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh, and chairman of Nawabshah Traders Ittehad, had always been instrumental to help traders fraternity in the hour of need.

Spokesperson Muhammad Ismail Lalpuriya, while offering condolences on behalf of the associations, said: “Abdul Qayyum Qureshi always stood for the rights of traders. May Allah grant him a high place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI APAT Abdul Qayyum Qureshi ACTIA

Comments

200 characters

Traders condole over passing of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories