Traders condole over passing of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran (APAT) and All City Traders Ittehad Association (ACTIA) on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Abdul Qayyum Qureshi - a prominent trader leader and former vice president FPCCI.

The associations said the late leader devoted his life to addressing the problems of the business community and will be remembered for his services. His passing has left the trader community in grief.

They said late Qureshi, who also served as former vice president of FPCCI, president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh, and chairman of Nawabshah Traders Ittehad, had always been instrumental to help traders fraternity in the hour of need.

Spokesperson Muhammad Ismail Lalpuriya, while offering condolences on behalf of the associations, said: “Abdul Qayyum Qureshi always stood for the rights of traders. May Allah grant him a high place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.”

