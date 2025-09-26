Restraining from judicial work: SC Bench to take up Justice Jahangiri’s plea on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court will take up Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order restraining him from performing judicial work, on September 29.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will hear the case.

The IHC judge on September 19 had filed a civil petition under Article 185(3) of the constitution, and cited Mian Dawood and Siraj Ahmed as respondents. He has challenged the order of a Division Bench of the IHC that has barred him from performing judicial work until the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) decision in his allegedly fake degree.

In July last year, Mian Dawood filed a writ of quo warranto in the IHC with the request to probe Justice Jahangiri’s ‘fake law degree’. He claimed that Justice Jahangiri’s appointment was unconstitutional due to an allegedly invalid degree.

In his petition, Justice Jahangiri claimed that till 16.09.2025, Dawood’s application languished in the IHC under the label of Diary No. 13567 of 2024, without removing the office objections.

The petition states that a Division Bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan, on 16-09-25, after hearing the arguments of the office bearers of the Islamabad Bar Council, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, restrained Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri contended that the impugned order is patently illegal, is unprecedented in judicial history, and is a near-fatal blow to the independence of the judiciary. He stated that the impugned order was passed in callous disregard of Articles 189 and 209(7) of the Constitution.

