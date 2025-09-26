BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Restraining from judicial work: SC Bench to take up Justice Jahangiri’s plea on 29th

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court will take up Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order restraining him from performing judicial work, on September 29.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Aminud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will hear the case.

The IHC judge on September 19 had filed a civil petition under Article 185(3) of the constitution, and cited Mian Dawood and Siraj Ahmed as respondents. He has challenged the order of a Division Bench of the IHC that has barred him from performing judicial work until the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) decision in his allegedly fake degree.

In July last year, Mian Dawood filed a writ of quo warranto in the IHC with the request to probe Justice Jahangiri’s ‘fake law degree’. He claimed that Justice Jahangiri’s appointment was unconstitutional due to an allegedly invalid degree.

In his petition, Justice Jahangiri claimed that till 16.09.2025, Dawood’s application languished in the IHC under the label of Diary No. 13567 of 2024, without removing the office objections.

The petition states that a Division Bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan, on 16-09-25, after hearing the arguments of the office bearers of the Islamabad Bar Council, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, restrained Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri contended that the impugned order is patently illegal, is unprecedented in judicial history, and is a near-fatal blow to the independence of the judiciary. He stated that the impugned order was passed in callous disregard of Articles 189 and 209(7) of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC SC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’

Comments

200 characters

Restraining from judicial work: SC Bench to take up Justice Jahangiri’s plea on 29th

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories