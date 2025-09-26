Portrait of Ambassador Jamshed Marker unveiled

ISLAMABAD: At a solemn ceremony held on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch unveiled the portrait of Ambassador Jamshed Marker— one of the most distinguished Pakistani diplomats. According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the brilliant portrait was painted by the famous Russian artist Ilya Glazunov and was gifted by Ms. Niloufer Marker, the late Ambassador Marker’s daughter.

For over three decades, from 1965 to 1995, Ambassador Jamshed Marker served Pakistan with unparalleled distinction. He represented our nation as an ambassador in several posts, including Ghana, the Soviet Union, France, East Germany, Japan, the United Nations in Geneva, West Germany, the United States, and the United Nations in New York. His illustrious career was a combination of grace, intellect, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s interests.

In important capitals and in consequential times, Ambassador Marker navigated complex geopolitical challenges with a steady hand. He advanced our nation’s priorities with pragmatism and foresight. His counsel to the Government of Pakistan was always respected for its clarity, depth, and actionable insight. His actions resonated on the global stage, advancing our nation’s interests.

Beyond his ambassadorial roles, Ambassador Marker served as the United Nations Special Envoy for East Timor from 1997 to 1999. This role saw him play a pivotal part in guiding the region through a delicate transition. His impartiality, wisdom, and ability to foster dialogue in challenging circumstances earned him wide recognition and respect. His contributions to peace and stability in East Timor remain a hallmark of his extraordinary diplomatic legacy.

Ambassador Marker exemplified the timeless qualities of a great diplomat: tact, patience, wisdom, and eloquence. However, he did not merely embody these virtues; he redefined them. A gentleman in every sense, he approached intricate negotiations with a calm demeanour and razor-sharp intellect, demonstrating that true strength lies in quiet persuasion rather than ostentatious displays. Those fortunate enough to know him recall his wit, charm, and his being a great raconteur. He was not only Pakistan’s envoy but also its most captivating narrator, amplifying our narrative in a way that bridged divides, softened tensions, and forged connections where others saw only obstacles.

