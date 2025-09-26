BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NUR Foundation leads dialogue on ‘Youth Empowerment’

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: The NUR Foundation, an organization of Fatima Memorial Hospital, hosted the 4th episode of its flagship NUR Shanakht Speaker Series under the NUR Student Leadership Program (NSLP) at Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing.

The session, themed “Skills or Knowledge?,” brought together leading educators and professionals for a thought-provoking discussion moderated by Maha Rehman, co-Founder of NUR Foundation.

Distinguished panellists; Samina Farooqi, Farzana Iqbal and Dr Amna Irum, shared insights from their professional journeys, stressing that true success lies in both learning and applying knowledge.

Speaking at the event, Maha Rehman remarked, “Success is not just about what you know, but also about how you apply it. It is the balance between knowledge and skills that empowers our youth to build confident, purposeful futures.”

It may be added that through initiatives like the NUR Shanakht Speaker Series, NUR Foundation, and Fatima Memorial Hospital, continue to foster dialogue, mentorship, and empowerment, equipping the next generation of Pakistanis with tools to lead and innovate.

