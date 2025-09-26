IK slams handling of operations in Tirah Valley

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday sharply criticised the military’s handling of operations in the restive Tirah Valley, warning that continued bombardment and civilian casualties risk inflaming terrorism rather than containing it.

In a statement posted on X, he said he was “deeply grieved” by the deaths of children, women and ordinary citizens in the region, which borders Afghanistan and has long been a hotspot for militant activity.

“For the past year, I have repeatedly warned that military operations in these areas will not yield peace,” Khan said. “Innocent lives are being lost under the guise of collateral damage – a strategy that only breeds more terrorism.”

He pointed the finger directly at the military establishment and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, accusing him of deliberately escalating tensions both domestically and with Afghanistan in an effort to discredit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it enjoys strong support.

“The KP government has fallen into the establishment’s trap,” Khan alleged. “Rather than seeking dialogue, General Munir has chosen the path of confrontation – issuing threats, launching drone strikes, and forcibly expelling Afghan refugees who have lived here for decades.”

He warned that this approach risks undoing years of regional engagement. Drawing comparisons with Afghanistan’s post-9/11 experience, Khan recalled conversations with former Afghan presidents Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, both of whom, he said, had cautioned against military operations due to their tendency to radicalise populations rather than stabilise them.

“Karzai told the Americans that 90% of those joining the Taliban were doing so out of grief and rage at the killing of loved ones,” Khan said. “It’s a lesson we seem to have forgotten.”

During his tenure, Khan claims relations with Kabul had improved, bringing a measure of calm to Pakistan’s tribal belt. He now accuses Munir of jeopardising that progress to curry favour with Western powers.

“The aim is twofold: to undermine PTI in KP and to appease anti-Taliban elements abroad by painting himself as a global warrior against terror,” Khan said.

He called for prioritising diplomacy over aggression, calling for a four-way dialogue between the Afghan government, Islamabad, and both the Afghan and tribal communities.

“With a shared 2,500-kilometre border, peace cannot be imposed from the air,” he said. “It must be negotiated across the table.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025