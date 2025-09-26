BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Small, mid-sized: Cybersecurity firm cautions early protection to businesses facing threats

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: A leading cyber security company has cautioned that small and mid-sized businesses in Pakistan are facing sophisticated cyber threats and attacks, which requires immediate protection.

According to a report of company issued on Thursday, as cyber threats grow increasingly complex and costly, mid-sized businesses find themselves facing sophisticated attacks that exploit legitimate tools and use advanced tactics to evade detection. At the same time, limited budgets and a shortage of skilled cyber security personnel make it difficult to deploy and manage advanced protective measures.

To help these businesses protect themselves effectively without breaking the bank, under its flagship product line, Kaspersky Next, Kaspersky has developed easy-to-use and highly effective solutions: Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum

These products offer powerful protection, automated response capabilities, easy deployment, and managed security, enabling organizations to effectively combat modern threats and minimize risks without stretching their existing resources.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is suitable predominantly for small and medium-sized companies with established IT infrastructure and moderate cyber security budgets. This solution offers comprehensive, manageable protection backed by AI and world leading expertise.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum effectively identify, analyze, and neutralize evasive threats, with flexible deployment options for both cloud and on-premise environments, the report added.

