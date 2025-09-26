AKUH marks World Pharmacists Day

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) marked World Pharmacists Day with an awareness walk and a cake-cutting ceremony at the AKU Sports and Rehabilitation Centre, celebrating the indispensable role pharmacists play in advancing patient safety, optimising treatment, and improving health outcomes.

Centred on this year’s global theme, “Think Health, Think Pharmacist”, the event brought together AKUH leadership, pharmacy professionals, faculty members, and staff to recognise the critical contributions of pharmacists to patient-centred care. The hospital also welcomed faculty and students from Salim Habib University, whose participation highlighted the importance of academic and clinical collaboration in strengthening the pharmacy profession.

“Pharmacists bring specialised expertise that is essential to effective treatment,” said Dr Farhat Abbas, CEO, AKU Health System, Pakistan. “From optimising medication plans and preventing adverse interactions to educating patients and supporting long-term disease management, they are key partners in the care team.”

Speaking at the event, Shamim Raza, Director of Pharmacy, AKUH, reflected on the profession’s evolution: “The role of pharmacists is rapidly expanding, from dispensing medicines to contributing to diagnosis, ensuring medication safety and educating patients as part of multidisciplinary care teams.”

The event underscored how pharmacists, through their expertise, vigilance, and commitment, ensure that treatments heal and not harm. As healthcare grows increasingly complex, their role as trusted, patient-focused professionals remains more essential than ever.

