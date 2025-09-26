BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-26

European shares lower as med-tech hit by US import probes

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

FRANKFURT: European stocks were dragged down by med-tech shares on Thursday after the US launched fresh import probes, while investors sifted through comments from Federal Reserve officials and economic data for clues on the central bank’s next move.

The pan-European STOXX 600 finished down 0.7 percent, having touched its lowest level in three weeks earlier in the session.

Most regional bourses also closed in the red.

Healthcare stocks were the worst sectoral performers, down 1.9 percent, with German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers sliding 3.4 percent after the US Commerce Department said it has opened new national security investigations into the import of personal protective equipment, medical items, robotics, and industrial machinery.

Danish medical equipment maker Coloplast and Dutch med-tech company Philips also fell over 3 percent each.

Construction and materials was also among the top declining sub-sectors, down 1.5 percent, while industrial goods and services shed 0.8 percent.

Among gainers, Sweden’s H&M jumped 9.8 percent after the fashion retailer reported a substantially bigger rise than expected in its third-quarter profit.

European miners advanced 0.6 percent, tracking surging copper prices with Shanghai copper hitting a six-month high.

Including Thursday’s moves, the pan-European STOXX 600 was last up 9 percent so far for the year, trailing a near 13 percent gain in the US S&P 500.

European equities kicked off 2025 on a strong note, buoyed by gains in defence stocks, but have since trailed behind Wall Street, where AI-driven optimism has propelled indexes to record highs this September.

While the Fed delivered its first rate cut of the year, the European Central Bank and Switzerland’s central bank held rates steady. The Swiss National Bank also flagged concerns over US tariffs, warning of a dimmer economic outlook heading into 2026.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee voiced caution over easing policy too quickly, citing inflation risks.

His remarks highlight the fragility of the current rally and the market’s sensitivity to central bank signals and economic data.

Markets pared back expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed’s October meeting after initial jobless claims fell less than expected.

Claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below the 235,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

European shares STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares lower as med-tech hit by US import probes

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories