BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Markets Print 2025-09-26

Silver glitters, gold dims

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 06:35am

KARACHI: Silver continued its upward streak to fresh highs on Thursday, even as gold prices tumbled sharply in both local and international markets, breaking the momentum of recent bullion gains.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs2000 per tola, settling at Rs396,800 for 24-karat.

The rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1714 to Rs340,192, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs1571 to Rs311,854. In the international market, gold slipped by $20 to close at $3750 per ounce.

By contrast, silver prices extended gains. The domestic rate of silver rose by Rs26 per tola to Rs4663, while 10 grams increased by Rs22 to Rs3997. International silver also inched up by $0.26 to $44.36 per ounce.

The association said the gold rates were calculated on the basis of interbank exchange rates, with purity at 999 (24-karat).

It is note worthy to understand that the gold and silver prices may remain completely different to those officially established by the association.

