Silver glitters, gold dims

KARACHI: Silver continued its upward streak to fresh highs on Thursday, even as gold prices tumbled sharply in both local and international markets, breaking the momentum of recent bullion gains.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold dropped by Rs2000 per tola, settling at Rs396,800 for 24-karat.

The rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1714 to Rs340,192, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs1571 to Rs311,854. In the international market, gold slipped by $20 to close at $3750 per ounce.

By contrast, silver prices extended gains. The domestic rate of silver rose by Rs26 per tola to Rs4663, while 10 grams increased by Rs22 to Rs3997. International silver also inched up by $0.26 to $44.36 per ounce.

The association said the gold rates were calculated on the basis of interbank exchange rates, with purity at 999 (24-karat).

It is note worthy to understand that the gold and silver prices may remain completely different to those officially established by the association.

