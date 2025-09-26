China-Pakistan ties entering a new era, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said Pakistan-China relations were “time-tested, all-weather and unparalleled in strength,” as he congratulated Beijing on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a reception hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of China, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its “ironclad” friendship with Beijing.

He said the two nations have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder, supporting each other in moments of celebration as well as trial. Mr Shah praised China’s historic journey of unity, resilience, and progress, noting that Beijing had emerged as a global leader contributing to peace, cooperation, and shared development across the world.

Highlighting the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the chief minister said Sindh had greatly benefited from infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects under the initiative. He expressed hope for enhanced cooperation under CPEC Phase-II, particularly in industry, agriculture, mining, technology, and education.

The chief minister also lauded China’s consistent support to Pakistan during natural disasters, public health challenges, and development efforts, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two nations.

“Together with our Chinese brothers and sisters, we are determined to advance our partnership to new heights, ensuring peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for our future generations,” Shah said.

He concluded by reaffirming the oft-quoted sentiment that Pakistan-China friendship is “higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, and stronger than steel.”

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori also addressed the gathering, congratulating China on its national day and stressing the importance of further deepening bilateral ties.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, in his detailed remarks, said that in 2025 China had made firm strides in its modernization drive and achieved new progress. He noted that the Chinese economy maintained rapid and stable growth despite external challenges, with GDP growing by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year and the annual target of 5% expected to be achieved.

Yang Yundong highlighted that China’s scientific and technological innovation was more vibrant than ever, pointing to rapid advances in new industries, technologies, and business models. He cited achievements ranging from the Deepseek model to robotics, aerospace, and autonomous driving, noting that high-tech industries grew by 9.5% year-on-year, with strong gains in digital economy sectors and surging production of new energy vehicles and industrial robots.

On ecological development, he said China was advancing environmental protection with higher standards and stronger measures, resulting in cleaner air and water, more beautiful landscapes, and high public satisfaction with the ecological environment. Chinese culture, he added, was being revitalized by blending tradition with modernity, while “China Travel” was gaining worldwide popularity.

He underlined that China’s major-country diplomacy demonstrated its responsibility and commitment to peace and global cooperation. Referring to the Global Governance Initiative announced by President Xi Jinping at the recent SCO Summit in Tianjin, Yang Yundong said the initiative added to earlier development, security, and civilization proposals, injecting strong impetus into building a more just and equitable international system.

The consul general also recalled commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War earlier this month, saying China valued independence, peaceful development, and working with other nations to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Turning to Pakistan-China ties, Yang Yundong said this year had brought stronger momentum and brighter prospects for the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. He noted that President Asif Ali Zardari’s state visits to China, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, had further elevated relations. During these exchanges, both sides released the Plan of Action on Building an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025–2029), providing a clear roadmap for the next five years.

He said China welcomed a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan and was ready to be a partner in its modernization journey. CPEC, he added, was transitioning into a “2.0 upgraded version,” with focus on industry, agriculture, mining, high-tech sectors, industrial parks, and connectivity. China would also facilitate greater exports of Pakistani products, supporting Pakistan’s development and economic transformation.

“The people are the builders of China-Pakistan relations and should also be its ultimate beneficiaries,” Yang Yundong stressed, pointing to people-centered cooperation projects in Pakistan aimed at improving livelihoods. He said China was committed to more “small and beautiful” projects in healthcare, education, climate change response, and youth exchanges.

He announced that, following severe floods in Pakistan since June, China had provided USD2 million in emergency assistance and would now deliver an additional 100 million RMB (USD14 million) in relief supplies, including tents, blankets, life jackets, sleeping bags, and rescue boats.

