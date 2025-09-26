BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
2025-09-26

MYC Sindh delegation meets Afghan CG

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:03am

KARACHI: Afghan Consul General Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari said on Thursday that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is harmful to both Afghanistan and Pakistan and urged the political leaders and scholars from both sides to sit together to find a solution through dialogue instead of conflict.

He was speaking to a delegation of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Sindh, led by its president Asadullah Bhutto, at the Afghan Consulate in Karachi. The delegation included Qazi Ahmad Noorani, Muslim Pervez, Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, Aqeel Anjum Qadri, Abdul Qudoos Ahmedani and Mujahid Channa.

The Afghan consul general said Afghanistan was moving towards peace and development after the US withdrawal and lauded his government’s decision to refuse Washington control of Bagram Air Base.

The MYC delegation expressed concern over cross-border terrorism allegations and called on both governments to resolve disputes through talks. Asadullah Bhutto said peace and prosperity of Pakistan and Afghanistan were interconnected and praised Kabul’s “courageous” stand on Bagram Air Base, terming it a boost to its global reputation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghan CG MYC Sindh Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari

