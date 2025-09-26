PTI govt’s tenure: Aleem orders probe into 4,000 jobs in Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan has ordered an inquiry into the recruitment of 4,000 employees in the Pakistan Post during the tenure of the PTI government and sought a detailed report in this regard.

A high-level meeting on the right-sizing of the department was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Communication. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the effective utilisation of human resources and financial assets in light of the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee.

He said that among these employees who were recruited through bribery would be terminated, while strict action must be taken against the officials involved in these illegal and non-merit appointments. He issued directives to the Pakistan Post management and senior officers to present a practical and workable business plan so that this institution stops incurring losses and becomes profitable or at least self-reliant.

He warned the Pakistan Post management that this is the last opportunity for them to make their house in order, otherwise the only option left for the Government is to put them on the privatisation list. Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that any organisation failing to perform would have to undergo the process of privatisation. Similarly, Postal Life Insurance was instructed to submit a comprehensive business plan, while performance evaluations were also sought in the departments affiliated with the Ministry of Communications, including NTRC, PICL, and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister cautioned Motorway Police officers that public funds provided to them arefrom taxpayers’ money and no one has the right to take it for granted. He categorically stated that he has not availed any staff from the Ministry and directed the officers to work strictly within their available resources, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025