BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

PTI govt’s tenure: Aleem orders probe into 4,000 jobs in Pakistan Post

Hamza Habib Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan has ordered an inquiry into the recruitment of 4,000 employees in the Pakistan Post during the tenure of the PTI government and sought a detailed report in this regard.

A high-level meeting on the right-sizing of the department was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Communication. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the effective utilisation of human resources and financial assets in light of the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee.

He said that among these employees who were recruited through bribery would be terminated, while strict action must be taken against the officials involved in these illegal and non-merit appointments. He issued directives to the Pakistan Post management and senior officers to present a practical and workable business plan so that this institution stops incurring losses and becomes profitable or at least self-reliant.

He warned the Pakistan Post management that this is the last opportunity for them to make their house in order, otherwise the only option left for the Government is to put them on the privatisation list. Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that any organisation failing to perform would have to undergo the process of privatisation. Similarly, Postal Life Insurance was instructed to submit a comprehensive business plan, while performance evaluations were also sought in the departments affiliated with the Ministry of Communications, including NTRC, PICL, and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister cautioned Motorway Police officers that public funds provided to them arefrom taxpayers’ money and no one has the right to take it for granted. He categorically stated that he has not availed any staff from the Ministry and directed the officers to work strictly within their available resources, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan

Comments

200 characters

PTI govt’s tenure: Aleem orders probe into 4,000 jobs in Pakistan Post

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories