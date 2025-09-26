X account statements issued with IK’s consent: Aleema

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman on Thursday said that all statements [messages] posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account are issued with his consent.

Speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail following proceedings in the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan while quoting the former premier Khan said that every message released from his X account is approved by him. “He [Khan] is not bound to disclose the mechanism behind how those messages are posted on his account,” she said while quoting Khan.

She said that the primary responsibility for sharing the PTI founder’s messages rests with his family. “We discuss his messages within the family before making them public. If he trusts his family, why should others object to us sharing his words?” she questioned.

“No anti-state content has been shared from his account. The government, which came to power through a stolen mandate, is more bothered by his messages than its own poor governance,” she said, adding that there here is no leader more patriotic than him [Khan]. His vision is centered on Pakistan’s unity and sovereignty,” she said.

Aleema also claimed that the country is suffering under the current administration, highlighting rising inflation, unemployment, and a lack of foreign investment.

Commenting on the upcoming political activities, Aleema stated that the PTI founder has called for a major public gathering on September 27 as part of the ongoing struggle for real freedom.

“He has given a clear call to gather for the sake of true independence. We have no second agenda. Our only goal is his release and the betterment of Pakistan,” she said.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, hearing Toshakhana II case against Khan and his wife at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till September 29 after Bushra Bibi’s counsel completed cross-examination of two witnesses.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Arshad Tabrez completed the cross-examination of NAB officer and prosecution witness, Mohsin Haroon, and another prosecution witness, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) FIA investigation officer Shahid Parvez.

During the next hearing, PTI founding chairman lawyer Qausain Mufti will conduct cross-examination of both the witnesses during the next hearing to be held on September 29.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were presented in court during the proceedings. PTI’s legal team, including Advocate Arshad Tabrez and Advocate Ahmad Mussarat, also attended the hearing. Federal Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi also appeared along with Barrister Umair Majeed and his legal team.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Dr. Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi also attended the hearing.

