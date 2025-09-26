Samba Bank signs MoU with GO Pakistan

KARACHI: Samba Bank Limited (SBL) and Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for the deployment of offsite Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at GO’s Aramco-branded petrol pump convenience stores nationwide.

The MoU was signed by Ali Raza Syed (Group Head-Corporate & Investment Banking, SBL) & Mohammad Amaar Ali Talaat (Chief Strategy & BDO, GO Pakistan).

Under this collaboration, SBL will install and operate a network of offsite ATMs at selected fuel retail sites operated by GO across Pakistan.

