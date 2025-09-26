Comsats holds seminar on floods, climate change

ISLAMABAD: Department of Meteorology at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) hosted a national seminar titled “Floods, Climate Change & Resilience in Pakistan”, convening experts from academia, government, and civil society to address the country’s growing vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Incharge Islamabad Campus (CUI), advocated for a Triple Helix Model to integrate academic research with policy and industry.

Bilal Anwar, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), cautioned against normalizing climate disasters and called for nature-based, inclusive solutions.

Prof. Dr. Athar Hussain, Head, Department of Meteorology, emphasized the urgency of climate adaptation. Dr. Muhammad Imran Shahzad, Chairman Meteorology department stressed the need of integrating advance technologies to achieve resilience.

The technical session titled “Extreme Weather Events and Forecasting Challenges” featured Dr. Muhammad Latif Assistant Professor at CUI, who analyzed the 2025 South Asian Monsoon, while Dr. Sheraz Ahsan, Remote Sensing Specialist, demonstrated rapid flood assessment using satellite data.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025