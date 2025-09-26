BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.29%)
CNERGY 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
CPHL 98.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.31%)
DCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 266.35 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (4.87%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.6%)
FFL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GCIL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
HUBC 234.84 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (5.64%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 110.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.32%)
NBP 190.55 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.21%)
PAEL 54.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.83%)
PPL 205.25 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (2.01%)
PREMA 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
PRL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.15%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.79%)
BR100 16,815 Increased By 269.7 (1.63%)
BR30 55,376 Increased By 702.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 161,468 Increased By 2188 (1.37%)
KSE30 49,494 Increased By 835.4 (1.72%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Balochistan CM says Afghanistan sheltering terrorists

NNI Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:51am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has declared that the government will not let miscreants challenge the state’s authority, while calling for decisive operations against terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that terrorists targeting civilians will be dealt with firmly, and no concessions will be offered. Bugti stressed that ensuring peace in the province requires an uncompromising stance against extremist groups attempting to destabilise the region.

The chief minister revealed details of an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in Chagai. According to Bugti, troops raided a house where militants were hiding.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while one, identified as Jehanzeb, surrendered. Jehanzeb was described as a hardcore militant, responsible for supplying weapons in Dalbandin and recruiting young men for terrorist activities. Bugti praised the security forces, noting that one soldier was injured in the operation and is under medical care.

Bugti emphasised that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances. “If someone feels deprived, does that give them the right to kill innocent people?” he asked, rejecting claims that militancy stems from deprivation or political grievances.

He noted that negotiations had been attempted with certain groups, but those who chose violence could not be excused. Bugti further accused activist Mahrang Baloch of spreading propaganda regarding missing persons, insisting that a “state within a state” would never be tolerated.

The chief minister accused foreign agencies of supporting unrest in the province. He said that extremists were being trained in camps across the border and were involved in targeting civilians and sensitive installations in Balochistan.

He reiterated that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, was directly involved in fuelling terrorism in Pakistan. “This is a RAW-based, RAW-funded war imposed on Pakistan,” Bugti said.

The chief minister alleged that many terrorists killed in recent operations were Afghan nationals. He warned the Afghan government not to allow its soil to be used by terrorists and urged to abide by the Doha Agreement.

Bugti highlighted that terrorists were attempting to exploit communication networks, adding that the suspension of 4G internet services was a strategic measure to disrupt their activities, despite widespread criticism.

Pakistan Afghanistan terrorists Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan CM says Afghanistan sheltering terrorists

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Read more stories