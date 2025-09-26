KSA Consulate General celebrates 95th National Day of the kingdom

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Karachi held a reception on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on September 22, 2025.

The ceremony, which was held at a local hotel, was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, heads and members of the consular missions in Karachi, honorary consuls, heads of Islamic associations, media, literary and cultural figures, dignitaries and notables of the Pakistani community in Sindh Province, and a number of senior civil and military officials, businessmen, and members of the Saudi and Arab community in Karachi.

In his speech, His Excellency Consul General/ Mohammed bin Nassir Al-Subaie welcomed the attendees and thanked them for accepting the invitation. He pointed out the great development achievements that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has enjoyed during this prosperous era.

His Excellency added: “On this day, we remember the immortal epic of the unification of the nation at the hands of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, to begin a journey of glory and construction led by his sons, the kings after him, until this prosperous era under the leadership of my Leader, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Highness the Crown Prince, prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, may Allah protect them.”

In his speech, he also praised the distinguished relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan, which extend back more than seventy years since the signing of a friendship treaty between the two countries in 1951.Numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed between our two countries, the latest resulting fruitfully, the signing of the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between the two countries a few days ago.

At the end of his speech, he prayed to Allah Almighty to preserve the Kingdom, its leadership, and its generous people, and to perpetuate the blessings of security, safety, and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025