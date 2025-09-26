BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP wins UnionPay International Award

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been honored with the UnionPay International Award for Strategic Contribution – Marketing Promotion. Nadeem Haroon, Country Head UPI (Pakistan, Qatar, Bahrain & Afghanistan), presented the award to Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP.

This recognition highlights NBP’s successful marketing collaboration with Golootlo, Pakistan’s largest discount platform, offering more than 30,000 merchant discounts nationwide. Through this partnership, the bank has introduced several impactful campaigns for its employees and customers, encouraging greater debit card usage, digital adoption, and customer engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie said: “We are thrilled to receive the UnionPay International Award for Strategic Contribution in Marketing Promotion. This achievement is a result of the dedication of our team and the continuous trust our customers place in us. At NBP, we believe in building strong partnerships. This award motivates us to keep innovating in digital banking, making our services more convenient, accessible, and impactful for the people everywhere in the country.”

