‘AI Beyond Border Summit 2025’ held: Freelancing community’s annual earnings could exceed USD1bn mark

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:47am

KARACHI: Stakeholders foresee that Pakistan’s freelancing community could enhance its annual earnings beyond USD 1 billion with the increasing training opportunities, continued institutional support, and digital ecosystem development.

At the “AI Beyond Border Summit 2025” held at the 26th ITCN Asia powered by Innovista, Karachi on Thursday, they highlighted that the freelancers’ community is well-positioned to unlock new opportunities, attract global clients, and cement its place as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital economy due to coordinated efforts from industry, government, and financial institutions.

Freelancers are the important players of Pakistan’s digital economy in bringing valuable foreign exchange, establishing global trust in Pakistani talent, and creating opportunities for themselves, fellow youngsters, and women, said Chairman Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) Ibrahim Amin.

Pakistan’s freelancing community is on the verge of a major milestone, with earnings expected to exceed USD 1 billion annually, and the number of freelancers increasing from 2.3 million to beyond in the coming months, he added.

The country’s young, tech-savvy freelancers are driving digital growth, supported by initiatives from PAFLA, Innovista, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and 1Link, which are key steps forward in nurturing an evolving ecosystem that connects talent with innovation, fueling the country’s digital transformation, he said.

Speaking as a keynote speaker, Tahir Malik, Project Director Innovista Indus said the Innovista is working to enhance facilitation to entrepreneurship to freelancers nationwide through various training programmes, mentorship, and assistance on tax-related issues.

Muhammad Shahzab from 1Link emphasised the importance of a reliable digital financial ecosystem for facilitating important players of the economy, including freelancers.

“We are working at 1Link to build a seamless payment infrastructure that empowers freelancers by enabling fast, transparent, and seamless payments to strengthen Pakistan’s freelance economy and empower professionals to compete globally,” he added.

With Pakistan already ranking among the top five freelancing markets worldwide, stakeholders believe targeted policies, training, financial integration, and support from innovation platforms such as Innovista will enable the sector to scale significantly in the years ahead.

The summit was addressed by various AI experts and renowned AI mentors, including Imran Ali Dina, Khadija Shahzad, Hassan Bin Liaquat, Ammara Aftab, and Fahad Shaikh. Panel discussion was also held on freelancing in the age of AI.

