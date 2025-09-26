BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-26

PIEDMC board approves budget of Rs30bn for FY2025-26

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:14am

LAHORE: Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal presided over the 171st meeting of the Board of Directors of the company. The board approved the budget of Rs 30 billion for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company will invest Rs. 18 billion in various development projects. These include Rs. 8 billion for Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Rs 1.2 billion for the Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Rs 2.2 billion for Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Rs 4.5 billion for the extension of Multan Industrial Estate Phase-II, Rs 1 billion for the construction of drainage systems, and Rs. 1 billion for Vehari Industrial Estate. The Board also approved amendments to the master plan of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, as well as the awarding of contracts for the construction of a bus stand and a workshop at Sundar Industrial Estate.

Addressing the meeting, PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal said that all possible resources are being utilized to provide the best facilities and ease of doing business for industrialists.

He emphasized that special attention is being given to the development and operationalization of industrial zones to play an effective role in the industrial and economic growth of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Umar Masood, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, PIEDMC CEO Captain Shoaib Ali, COO Ali Moazzam, along with officials from the Finance Department, PBIT, TEVTA, and other concerned departments.

