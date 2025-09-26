BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.67%)
CNERGY 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
CPHL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.12%)
DCL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.33%)
DGKC 266.55 Increased By ▲ 12.57 (4.95%)
FCCL 60.08 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.38%)
FFL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
HUBC 234.79 Increased By ▲ 12.48 (5.61%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 109.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.71%)
NBP 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.18%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.09%)
PIAHCLA 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
PIBTL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
PPL 205.02 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.89%)
PREMA 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.48%)
PRL 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.1%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
SNGP 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.46%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
TREET 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (18.4%)
BR100 16,827 Increased By 281.9 (1.7%)
BR30 55,359 Increased By 685.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 161,451 Increased By 2170.6 (1.36%)
KSE30 49,493 Increased By 834.2 (1.71%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

High percentage of students from Punjab in NUST: Senate panel advocates for greater representation of students from other provinces as well

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:39am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology Kamil Ali Agha has expressed concern over the disproportionately high percentage of students from Punjab in the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and stressed the need to ensure greater representation from other provinces as well.

The NUST Rector clarified that admissions are granted strictly on merit, but varying educational standards across provinces limit the ability of some students to qualify through the entry tests, adding that the NUST conducts entry tests across Pakistan to facilitate students and offers more than 1,000 scholarships to deserving students with a family income below Rs 40,000.

The Senate Standing Committee on Science & Technology met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha at the NUST, Islamabad. The committee was briefed by NUST Rector Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif on the achievements and challenges faced by the university.

Established in 1991, the NUST currently offers 168 degree programmes in seven disciplines to 20,000 students, with a faculty strength of 1,296 members—68 percent of whom are PhDs, 47 percent foreign qualified, and 29 percent female members.

Highlighting some of the NUST’s achievements, the Rector informed that the university ranks 6th in South Asia, 67th in Asia, and 371st globally in the QS World Rankings 2025–2026. He stated that the Board of Governors is the main governing body overseeing all university affairs.

According to data shared, as per the 2017 census, the student body comprises 61.02 percent from Punjab, 11.56 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.69 percent from Islamabad, 8.38 percent from Sindh, 3.1 percent from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 2.59 percent from Balochistan, 2.24 percent from Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.38 percent international students.

The Rector also pointed out severe financial challenges, particularly in sustaining the NUST Balochistan campus, facing an annual loss of Rs 30 million. He noted that despite the commitment made by the Government of Balochistan, scholarships for 200 students from the province have yet to be paid. The chairman of the Senate’s panel summoned the Chief Secretary of Balochistan and the head of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) for the next meeting to resolve the issue. He also instructed NUST to arrange preparatory classes for students from underprivileged provinces to help them qualify for admissions.

The committee also discussed the shortage of girls’ hostels. It is recommended that NUST submit a proposal in time for inclusion in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The Rector apprised the committee of funding constraints, stating that against an annual government allocation of four billion rupees, the university’s expenditure exceeded Rs 12 billion, including Rs 1 billion annual electricity bill. The financial constraints have affected the ability to offer competitive salaries, resulting in increased faculty resignations.

The Senate body also took notice of the issue of sewage water from adjacent areas passing through the university premises. The committee decided to form a sub-committee to resolve various issues between the NUST and the CDA, including water supply, land lease/usage, and obtaining of NoCs for construction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Students NUST Kamil Ali Agha Senate panel

Comments

200 characters

High percentage of students from Punjab in NUST: Senate panel advocates for greater representation of students from other provinces as well

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

Read more stories