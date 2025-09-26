BML 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 27.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.83%)
CNERGY 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
CPHL 98.54 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-3.03%)
DCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 264.50 Increased By ▲ 10.52 (4.14%)
FCCL 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.06%)
FFL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
GCIL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
HUBC 234.88 Increased By ▲ 12.57 (5.65%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 109.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.81%)
NBP 190.48 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.17%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.09%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 206.00 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.38%)
PREMA 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.46%)
PRL 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.02%)
PTC 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
SNGP 137.94 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.42%)
SSGC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
TREET 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
TRG 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.79%)
BR100 16,833 Increased By 288.4 (1.74%)
BR30 55,547 Increased By 873.4 (1.6%)
KSE100 161,747 Increased By 2466.4 (1.55%)
KSE30 49,598 Increased By 940.1 (1.93%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-26

Resolving issues facing print media top priority of CM: Azma

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:40am

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that resolving the challenges of the print media industry is among the foremost priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), she emphasized that the Punjab government is taking positive steps at every level to support journalists. She noted that the print media continues to play a vital role in journalism and that, even in the age of electronic media and digital technology, its significance remains undiminished.

On this occasion, the delegation of the APNS expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating that for the first time in this government, the issues of the print media industry have been taken seriously and are being resolved promptly.

The APNS delegation also thanked Minister Azma Bokhari, acknowledging that her cooperation and support have restored confidence within the print media industry.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, senior journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Bilal Mahmood, Noorullah Shareek, Jameel Athar, Mohsin Sial, Imran Athar, Muneer Jilani and Humayoun Gulzar.

At the conclusion of the meeting, APNS presented a shield to Minister Azma Bokhari in recognition of the Punjab government’s efforts for the promotion of print media and the resolution of its issues.

Moreover, Azma Bokhari has announced to file a defamation lawsuit against anchors Mubasher Lucman and Naeem Hanif. She further stated that a request will also be submitted to take action against them under the PECA Act. “No one can be allowed to indulge in character assassination,” she said, adding: “Attributing false statements to me is the worst form of journalistic dishonesty.” This is an unacceptable act, she said.

The minister added that the so-called “black sheep” hiding under the sacred cloak of journalism can no longer be tolerated. She urged journalist organizations to boycott such elements, as they not only tarnish the dignity of journalism but also cause serious harm to professional journalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

print media Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

Resolving issues facing print media top priority of CM: Azma

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

Read more stories