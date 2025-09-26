Resolving issues facing print media top priority of CM: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that resolving the challenges of the print media industry is among the foremost priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), she emphasized that the Punjab government is taking positive steps at every level to support journalists. She noted that the print media continues to play a vital role in journalism and that, even in the age of electronic media and digital technology, its significance remains undiminished.

On this occasion, the delegation of the APNS expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating that for the first time in this government, the issues of the print media industry have been taken seriously and are being resolved promptly.

The APNS delegation also thanked Minister Azma Bokhari, acknowledging that her cooperation and support have restored confidence within the print media industry.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, senior journalist Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Bilal Mahmood, Noorullah Shareek, Jameel Athar, Mohsin Sial, Imran Athar, Muneer Jilani and Humayoun Gulzar.

At the conclusion of the meeting, APNS presented a shield to Minister Azma Bokhari in recognition of the Punjab government’s efforts for the promotion of print media and the resolution of its issues.

Moreover, Azma Bokhari has announced to file a defamation lawsuit against anchors Mubasher Lucman and Naeem Hanif. She further stated that a request will also be submitted to take action against them under the PECA Act. “No one can be allowed to indulge in character assassination,” she said, adding: “Attributing false statements to me is the worst form of journalistic dishonesty.” This is an unacceptable act, she said.

The minister added that the so-called “black sheep” hiding under the sacred cloak of journalism can no longer be tolerated. She urged journalist organizations to boycott such elements, as they not only tarnish the dignity of journalism but also cause serious harm to professional journalists.

