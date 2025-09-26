BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sep 26, 2025

RUDA opens vocational training centre at Maskan-e-Ravi

September 26, 2025

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has inaugurated a vocational training centre and a lower primary school at Maskan-e-Ravi, a low-cost housing project developed by RUDA.

The establishment of the vocational training centre and the school was made possible through collaboration between RUDA and the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC). An inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday, attended by senior officials from both RUDA and PVTC. A spokesperson for RUDA stated, “This project is part of RUDA’s vision to improve the lives of local communities by providing essential opportunities and facilities.”

Following the inauguration, RUDA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua remarked that the project, which includes 100 housing units, aims to ensure a comfortable lifestyle by offering essential facilities, such as a school for quality education and a dedicated vocational training center for women. This initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he added.

RUDA Director of Special Initiatives Fatima Ali Khan, during her remarks, emphasised that the centre aims to empower women by providing them with skills in sewing, tailoring, and other practical areas, thus creating new employment opportunities and promoting economic independence. “To enhance this initiative, representatives from PSDA and PVTC have also been invited to ensure that their collective expertise and resources contribute to making this a model of integrated community development,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year, on January 13, as part of RUDA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Special Initiative, the Punjab Chief Minister inaugurated the Maskan-e-Ravi housing scheme, which was established under RUDA for the needy and deserving individuals.

