Maryam urges Zardari, Bilawal to stop their spokespersons from ‘politicising flood situation’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that “Zardari sahib is an elderly figure and Bilawal is like a younger brother to me and urged upon them to stop their spokespersons from politicising flood situation.”

She emphasised that for her there is no distinction between South, Central and Upper Punjab.

She said, “I am chief minister of everyone across Punjab.”

She used affectionate comparisons that Central Punjab is like Mahnoor to her, Upper Punjab is like Mehrun-Nisa and South Punjab is like her son Junaid. She credited PML-N for introducing all development projects in South Punjab. She regretted that previous governments introduced development projects in big cities only

The chief minister said, “I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and will not seek any foreign aid. How long will Pakistan keep begging from others?” She noted that billions of rupees were allocated to provinces through NFC Award adding that public money must be spent on their well-being. She noted that she had not asked PM Shahbaz Sharif for a single rupee and had spent billions of rupees on the evacuation, rescue and relief of flood victims.

She revealed that Punjab government intended to provide up to one million rupees in compensation to those families who lost their homes, livestock and crops during recent devastating floods across Punjab.

She asked, “If someone’s loss runs into millions, what will rupees ten or fifteen thousand from BISP do?”

She remarked that major projects including “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” initiative and others are being run from Punjab government’s own resources. She added that two million workers and labourers are currently receiving ration in Punjab. She apprised that Rs 3.5 billion had been spent on flood-mitigation work and maintaining irrigation channels, adding that by the grace of Allah Almighty, flood damage has been significantly reduced.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of electric-bus project in Dera Ghazi Khan made a series of major announcements for South Punjab, she said that she would introduce a metrobus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, and announced that civil secretariat would be made operational in South Punjab every month. She pledged to introduce 101 electric-buses in Dera Ghazi Khan division, besides starting electric buses across every district including Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Tunsa.

The chief minister began her speech in Saraiki, and said, “I am truly very happy to be among people of DG Khan.”

She noted that the Punjab government would bring equal progress and prosperity in every district and division of Punjab. She appreciated the warm reception given to her in DG Khan, and said that the amount of joy she witnessed among DG Khan residents at the launch of electric-bus project had given her heartfelt happiness. She vowed that Punjab government would carry out development projects in DG Khan at any cost, no matter even if billions were needed for the purpose. She added that she along with her cabinet and the entire administrative team are vigilantly overseeing all development projects across Punjab. She highlighted that she would not let anyone to harm the people of Punjab. She pointed out that 25 million people from other provinces live in Punjab for employment, adding that Punjab’s hospitals are open to citizens of other provinces as well.

She remarked, “If a disaster strikes Sindh, Punjab will stand by its people under any circumstance.”

She said, “The first electric-bus for South Punjab in DG Khan has been introduced by Nawaz Sharif’s daughter.”

She stressed that Chief Minister’s office should continuously remain in contact with the people of Punjab in alleviating all their grievances and difficulties. She censured that previous rulers only made tall claims but unfortunately did not do any constructive work for the uplift and well-being of people of south Punjab.

The chief minister noted that Punjab government had first of all started electric-bus service in smaller cities like Mianwali, Wazirabad and D.G. Khan. She added that Punjab government had also launched a maiden project for children suffering from malnutrition in the districts of South Punjab. She underscored that Punjab government was well prepared to carry out rescue and relief operation despite devastating floods in three rivers along with torrential rains for three months.

The chief minister said, “My ministers and the entire team distributed rations and set up tents during recent floods across Punjab.”

She added that Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other ministers remained busy in providing food and tents to flood victims till the accomplishment of their task. She underscored that Punjab government did not seek any foreign aid for rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif vowed that electric-buses and other development projects would also be provided to all cities across Punjab without any discrimination. She underscored that development projects being launched in different cities are public’s trust and urged upon citizens to protect them. She urged upon citizens to keep electric-buses neat, clean and safe the way they keep their homes and vehicles neat and clean. If they see someone vandalizing or littering, stop him immediately as damaging such public welfare projects would amount to harming public interest.

She warned that those who vandalize public property would be dealt with an iron hand. She stated that a person who threw stones to smash an electric-bus window in Mianwali had been arrested and would be brought to justice. She noted that breaking a bus window could have injured passengers.

The chief minister concluded her address by appreciating electric-bus staff for respectfully assisting differently-abled passengers with dignity. She underscored that anyone who fails to care for public welfare is unfit to govern.

