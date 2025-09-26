Pakistan and Italy reaffirm strong bilateral partnership

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, reaffirmed the warm and cooperative relations between Pakistan and Italy, emphasizing that the partnership is rooted in mutual respect and expanding collaboration. He made these remarks at a luncheon hosted in honor of the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, by Senator Sarmad Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan–Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, in Islamabad.

Chairman Senate noted that Italy remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners within the European Union, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic and political linkages. He highlighted the role of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Italy, which continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two nations.

The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan expressed appreciation for the work of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the parliaments of both countries. Conveying the greetings of Ms. Sara Ferrari, Chairperson of the Italy–Pakistan Friendship Group in the Italian Parliament, she expressed hope that Ms. Ferrari will be visiting Pakistan soon. Noting that the Senate Chairman and Senate delegations had visited Italy twice in the last year, she voiced confidence that members of the Italian Parliament and Senate would reciprocate such engagements to further deepen bilateral ties.

Senator Sarmad Ali, in his remarks, thanked the Ambassador for her support and emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchanges in promoting closer cooperation. He expressed optimism that sustained interaction between the two Friendship Groups would continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and contribute to an enduring Pakistan–Italy partnership.

The luncheon was attended, among others, by the Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar, Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Shahadat Awan, and Advisor to Chairman Senate & Ambassador ISC Misbah Khar.

