September 26, 2025

Amendments to income tax statement forms: Industrial community expresses its concern

Published September 26, 2025

KARACHI: The industrial community has expressed deep concern over recent amendments introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in income tax return and wealth statement forms, calling the move unjust, ill-timed, and damaging to business confidence.

In a strongly worded , President of the SITE Association of Industry, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, criticised the FBR for altering key tax filing documents just three days before the deadline — a move he described as “unfair to honest taxpayers” who had already submitted their returns in good faith.

“These abrupt changes have imposed an unnecessary and unjust burden on thousands of taxpayers who have already fulfilled their obligations on time,” Alvi said, adding that the FBR’s actions are undermining the very principles of transparency and trust in the tax system.

He stated that the FBR, while encouraging timely compliance, has paradoxically created complications by introducing these amendments at the eleventh hour. “This is sending a message that the FBR is no longer interested in facilitating business, but rather in creating more hurdles,” he said. “Has the FBR shifted its goal from Ease of Doing Business to More Difficulties to Do Business?”

SAI chief warned that if such practices continue, compliant taxpayers may lose faith in the system — potentially pushing more individuals toward the undocumented economy or even out of the country.

He further called on the government to withdraw the amendments immediately and ensure that no policy changes affecting tax returns are made without prior consultation with stakeholders.

