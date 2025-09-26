‘Construction Materials Expo’ inaugurated

KARACHI: Patron-in-Chief of Allied Panel and former chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Mohsin Sheikhani, inaugurated a two-day Construction Materials Exhibition organized by ABAD at ABAD House.

On this occasion, ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi, Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, Vice Chairman Tariq Aziz, Chairman Southern Region Ahmad Owais Thanvi, along with a large number of builders and exhibitors, were also present. The exhibition drew active participation from companies associated with Pakistan’s construction industry. A total of 22 stalls were set up, showcasing marble, pipes, electric wires, and sanitary products, which remained the main attraction for visitors.

Addressing the inaugural session, Mohsin Sheikhani said the ABAD has established a remarkable tradition of holding expos for construction-related materials, which carry great importance for the industry and its allied sectors. He stated that although Pakistan is going through a difficult economic phase, both the government and the private sector are making strong efforts to support the economy. He expressed hope that positive news regarding Pakistan’s future would emerge soon.

Sheikhani welcomed the State Bank’s housing loan scheme for low-income groups but expressed reservations about the allocated amount. He demanded that, through Islamic banking, the housing loan limit should be raised from 3.5 million rupees to 10 million rupees. He added that ABAD would soon write to the State Bank to ensure that ordinary citizens receive greater relief in line with the scheme’s original purpose. Praising ABAD’s efforts, he said the association has always struggled for the growth of the construction industry and will continue this journey. He also congratulated ABAD on successfully organizing the exhibition.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakhshi also addressed the ceremony, stating that in the current economic situation, ABAD organized this in-house expo to provide support to the construction sector.

He added that the exhibition will continue for two days, and in the future, ABAD will also arrange individual expos for companies.

Bakhshi further said that after the “Ma’raka Haq” (Operation Haq), Pakistan gained recognition worldwide, and the Pak-Saudi agreement was a positive development. He stressed that similar agreements should also be made with other Islamic countries. Referring to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, he noted that while his steps abroad to improve the economy were commendable, attention should also be given to resolving domestic economic issues.

He lamented that in Pakistan, taxpayers are unfortunately labeled as thieves. He added that ABAD has already discussed with the Army Chief that if Pakistan’s tax rates are not brought at par with neighboring countries, investors will hesitate to do business here. He pointed out that other regional countries offer zero tax or investor-friendly policies, while Pakistan’s high tax rates are hindering economic growth. He emphasized that to support Pakistan’s economy, policies must be aligned with regional countries to encourage investment and ensure the success of Ma’raka Haq.

At the event, Exhibition Organizer Abdul Kareem Adhia said the purpose of the exhibition is to bring construction-related companies and builders closer together so they can directly interact and exchange views.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025