WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 22-Sep-25 19-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102448 0.102302 0.10235 0.102456 Euro 0.857382 0.85835 0.858082 0.855199 Japanese yen 0.0049345 0.0049144 0.0049253 U.K. pound 0.982058 0.983358 0.983324 0.983449 U.S. dollar 0.729314 0.727847 0.728361 0.728697 Algerian dinar 0.0056419 0.0056308 0.0056305 0.0056336 Australian dollar 0.483171 0.479578 0.480208 0.480649 Botswana pula 0.055282 0.0549524 0.0549913 0.0549438 Brazilian real 0.137182 0.136267 0.136793 Brunei dollar 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362 Canadian dollar 0.526205 0.527187 0.528501 Chilean peso 0.0007654 0.0007624 0.0007659 Czech koruna 0.0353059 0.0354149 0.0353883 0.0352181 Danish krone 0.114871 0.114995 0.11497 0.114584 Indian rupee 0.0082166 0.0082017 0.0082632 0.008252 Israeli New Shekel 0.218434 Korean won 0.0005233 0.0005221 0.0005226 0.0005263 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39355 2.38873 2.38846 Malaysian ringgit 0.173626 0.1734 0.173007 0.173252 Mauritian rupee 0.0160448 0.0159912 0.0158869 0.0160214 Mexican peso 0.0397227 0.0395672 0.0396264 New Zealand dollar 0.428292 Norwegian krone 0.0735392 0.0733244 0.0732786 Omani rial 1.89679 1.89297 1.89431 Peruvian sol 0.208254 0.208163 0.208975 Philippine peso 0.012742 0.0127416 0.0127714 Polish zloty 0.201168 0.201899 0.200899 0.200865 Qatari riyal 0.200361 0.199958 0.200099 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194484 0.19423 Singapore dollar 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362 Swedish krona 0.0776965 0.078112 0.077658 0.0772503 Swiss franc 0.917376 0.918651 0.917678 0.916485 Thai baht 0.0228296 0.0228581 0.0228814 0.0228683 Trinidadian dollar 0.107655 0.107899 0.108311 U.A.E. dirham 0.198588 0.198188 0.198328 Uruguayan peso 0.0182468 0.0182675 0.0183067 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

