WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 25, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Sep-25 23-Sep-25 22-Sep-25 19-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102448 0.102302 0.10235 0.102456
Euro 0.857382 0.85835 0.858082 0.855199
Japanese yen 0.0049345 0.0049144 0.0049253
U.K. pound 0.982058 0.983358 0.983324 0.983449
U.S. dollar 0.729314 0.727847 0.728361 0.728697
Algerian dinar 0.0056419 0.0056308 0.0056305 0.0056336
Australian dollar 0.483171 0.479578 0.480208 0.480649
Botswana pula 0.055282 0.0549524 0.0549913 0.0549438
Brazilian real 0.137182 0.136267 0.136793
Brunei dollar 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362
Canadian dollar 0.526205 0.527187 0.528501
Chilean peso 0.0007654 0.0007624 0.0007659
Czech koruna 0.0353059 0.0354149 0.0353883 0.0352181
Danish krone 0.114871 0.114995 0.11497 0.114584
Indian rupee 0.0082166 0.0082017 0.0082632 0.008252
Israeli New Shekel 0.218434
Korean won 0.0005233 0.0005221 0.0005226 0.0005263
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39355 2.38873 2.38846
Malaysian ringgit 0.173626 0.1734 0.173007 0.173252
Mauritian rupee 0.0160448 0.0159912 0.0158869 0.0160214
Mexican peso 0.0397227 0.0395672 0.0396264
New Zealand dollar 0.428292
Norwegian krone 0.0735392 0.0733244 0.0732786
Omani rial 1.89679 1.89297 1.89431
Peruvian sol 0.208254 0.208163 0.208975
Philippine peso 0.012742 0.0127416 0.0127714
Polish zloty 0.201168 0.201899 0.200899 0.200865
Qatari riyal 0.200361 0.199958 0.200099
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194484 0.19423
Singapore dollar 0.567825 0.567522 0.56695 0.568362
Swedish krona 0.0776965 0.078112 0.077658 0.0772503
Swiss franc 0.917376 0.918651 0.917678 0.916485
Thai baht 0.0228296 0.0228581 0.0228814 0.0228683
Trinidadian dollar 0.107655 0.107899 0.108311
U.A.E. dirham 0.198588 0.198188 0.198328
Uruguayan peso 0.0182468 0.0182675 0.0183067
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
