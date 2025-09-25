US starts tariff probes into medical gear, industrial machinery

WASHINGTON: The United States has opened investigations into imports of medical equipment such as surgical masks, and industrial machinery, in moves that could lead to new tariffs.

The probes were launched September 2, according to Federal Register filings on Wednesday afternoon, and could further widen the list of industries that President Donald Trump could hit with fresh duties.

The Commerce Department is now seeking public comment on both matters.

The investigations are taking place under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same authority that Trump has used to slap steep tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and automobiles recently.

The process typically takes months to conclude and could bring about new tariffs or other measures if officials deem them necessary for national security.

The medical equipment probe considers the effects on national security of imports of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical consumables and medical equipment including devices.

PPE refers to items like surgical masks, gloves and gowns, while consumables include products like syringes but not pharmaceutical drugs.

The investigation also looks broadly into items ranging from wheelchairs to pacemakers.

Separately, the industrial machinery investigation is looking into goods like robots, milling machines, industrial stamping and pressing machines, and others.

Certain kinds of specialty metalworking equipment will also fall under the scope of this probe, although drones are separately considered.

The US government has launched similar investigations recently into goods ranging from pharmaceuticals to drones and semiconductors.

Trump’s sector-specific tariffs, however, are separate from those he has imposed on imports from specific countries and economies.

Since returning to the White House this year, Trump has slapped a 10-percent duty on imports from almost all trading partners.

In August, he hiked this rate to varying levels for dozens of partners, impacting key economies like the European Union, Japan, India and others.