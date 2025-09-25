BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US starts tariff probes into medical gear, industrial machinery

  • Probes could further widen list of industries that President Donald Trump could hit with fresh duties
AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 09:24pm

WASHINGTON: The United States has opened investigations into imports of medical equipment such as surgical masks, and industrial machinery, in moves that could lead to new tariffs.

The probes were launched September 2, according to Federal Register filings on Wednesday afternoon, and could further widen the list of industries that President Donald Trump could hit with fresh duties.

The Commerce Department is now seeking public comment on both matters.

The investigations are taking place under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same authority that Trump has used to slap steep tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and automobiles recently.

The process typically takes months to conclude and could bring about new tariffs or other measures if officials deem them necessary for national security.

Full impact of US tariff shock yet to come as growth holds up: OECD

The medical equipment probe considers the effects on national security of imports of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical consumables and medical equipment including devices.

PPE refers to items like surgical masks, gloves and gowns, while consumables include products like syringes but not pharmaceutical drugs.

The investigation also looks broadly into items ranging from wheelchairs to pacemakers.

Separately, the industrial machinery investigation is looking into goods like robots, milling machines, industrial stamping and pressing machines, and others.

Certain kinds of specialty metalworking equipment will also fall under the scope of this probe, although drones are separately considered.

The US government has launched similar investigations recently into goods ranging from pharmaceuticals to drones and semiconductors.

Trump’s sector-specific tariffs, however, are separate from those he has imposed on imports from specific countries and economies.

Since returning to the White House this year, Trump has slapped a 10-percent duty on imports from almost all trading partners.

In August, he hiked this rate to varying levels for dozens of partners, impacting key economies like the European Union, Japan, India and others.

Donald Trump US tariffs unilateral tariff President Donald Trump’s tariffs surgical mask industrial machinery

Comments

200 characters

US starts tariff probes into medical gear, industrial machinery

Asia Cup: Defending 135, Pakistan take 4 quick wickets against Bangladesh

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Read more stories