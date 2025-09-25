BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s vice president says it won’t waver from its nuclear programme

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 08:31pm
Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI). Photo: AFP
Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI). Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that Tehran would continue to pursue its nuclear programme, which he said was open to international scrutiny.

“Iran’s path and the Iranian programme are completely transparent, and we will not deviate from it. You know that the most stringent inspections are conducted in Iran,” Eslami, who is also Iran’s nuclear chief, said via a translator.

Iran’s president tells UN: Tehran will never seek to build nuclear bomb

He was addressing a nuclear forum in Moscow.

Russia has close ties with Iran and supports its right to peaceful nuclear energy. Moscow condemned attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S. earlier this year.

Western governments accuse Iran of seeking to develop a nuclear bomb, which Tehran denies.

Iran nuclear weapons nuclear power Iran nuclear program Mohammad Eslami nuclear technology

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s vice president says it won’t waver from its nuclear programme

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

Asia Cup: Bangladesh tighten noose as Pakistan lose six for 71

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Read more stories