BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Russian officials should end war or find ‘bomb shelters’

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2025 07:47pm

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin will become a target and Russian officials should check for bomb shelters if Moscow does not stop its invasion of his country, Axios reported Thursday.

Russia has occupied about 20 percent of Ukraine and rained bombs and missiles on civilian and military sites since launching a full-scale invasion in 2022, with Moscow’s forces striking the government complex in Kyiv for the first time this month.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian policy would also now put previously off-limits targets in the crosshairs, Axios reported.

“They have to know where their bomb shelters are,” Zelensky told Axios in an interview. “They need it. If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case.”

Answering criticism from US President Donald Trump and his right-wing government over the indefinite suspension of elections in wartime Ukraine, Zelensky also told Axios that he would not seek to remain in power once peace comes.

“My goal is to finish the war,” not to continue to run for office, he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine would not target civilians in Russia because “we are not terrorists.”

However, he indicated that Ukraine hopes to obtain a more powerful US weapon, which he did not name, to threaten strikes deep inside Russia.

Kremlin says Trump’s Ukraine shift mistaken and swayed by Zelenskiy

Axios quoted Zelensky as saying he had told Trump during a meeting in New York this week “what we need – one thing.”

Trump growing ‘impatient’

“If we will have such long-distance weapons from the United States, we will use it,” he said in a clip of the interview released by Axios.

US and European backing for Ukraine’s ability to strike deep inside Russia has often wavered, with Washington and European capitals nervous of provoking Moscow into an expanded conflict.

However, Ukraine is now frequently hitting Russian energy industry installations and Zelensky said Trump had given him the green light to continue.

He said Trump had told him that he “supports that we can answer on energy.”

Trump said following his meeting with Zelensky earlier this week that Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia – an astonishing turnaround after months of saying Kyiv would likely have to cede land to its larger neighbor.

The US leader also called for NATO countries to shoot down any Russian fighter jets violating their airspace, following a series of incidents that have rattled US allies in Eastern Europe.

It marks a major shift on Ukraine for Trump, who told Zelensky during a televised Oval Office bust-up in February that “you don’t have the cards” to beat Russia.

The change in views by the US president reflects his growing frustration with Putin since a summit in Alaska on August 15 failed to produce a breakthrough, and was instead followed by increased Russian attacks.

Vice President JD Vance warned Wednesday that Trump was “growing incredibly impatient” with Moscow, saying the US leader “doesn’t feel like they’re putting enough on the table to end the war.”

“If the Russians refuse to negotiate in good faith, I think it’s going to be very, very bad for their country,” Vance added.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine peace talks War Ukraine Russia's war in Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky says Russian officials should end war or find ‘bomb shelters’

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan freelancers hold over $1bn yearly earning potential: experts

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

Asia Cup: Bangladesh tighten noose as Pakistan lose six for 71

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Read more stories