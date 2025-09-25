BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi stocks dip on profit-taking; UAE and Qatar fall amid broad weakness

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 07:21pm

The Saudi stock market edged lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits from the previous day’s strong rally, driven by news of potential reforms to foreign ownership rules, while markets in UAE and Qatar extended losses on broad weakness.

Saudi’s benchmark index slipped 1%, retreating from its largest single-day gain in over five years recorded on Wednesday. However, the gauge notched a third straight weekly rise, bolstered by strength in financial stocks.

The Saudi markets regulator is considering lifting the current 49% cap on foreign ownership of listed companies, “a move that could unlock over $10 billion in foreign inflows and prompt MSCI to raise the Foreign Inclusion Factor for Saudi stocks,” said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group.

Shares of Saudi Aramco declined nearly 3%. Aramco’s talks to acquire a minority stake in Spanish energy firm Repsol’s renewables unit has hit an impasse over a potential 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Index heavyweights Saudi Telecom and SABIC fell 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively.

However, the market’s outlook appears optimistic, driven by robust momentum in the non-oil private sector, though oil price volatility continues to weigh on sentiment, according to Milad Azar, Market analyst at XTB MENA.

Dubai’s main share index erased early gains to close down 1% for the third straight session. Emaar Properties fell 1.5%, extending its losing streak, while banking stocks like Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Bank dropped 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s index also surrendered early advances, ending the session 0.3% lower, weighed down by a nearly 1% decline in Aldar Properties .

Shares of Space42 fell 1.6% after announcing a partnership with Dynamic Map, a unit of Japan’s Dynamic Map Platform to supply HD Map Data for General Motors’ Super Cruise in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) international investment arm, XRG, announced the acquisition of an 11.7% equity stake in Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project, marking its first U.S. gas investment.

Additionally, ADNOC signed a 20-year LNG offtake deal for 1.9 million tonnes per annum from Rio Grande LNG Train 4.

Qatar’s stock index dropped 1.1%, marking five straight sessions of declines and wrapping up the week lower, dragged down by banking shares.

Qatar National Bank , the region’s largest lender, dropped 3%, building on two days of losses, while Qatar Islamic Bank lost 1.3%.

Separately, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and US-based Blue Owl Capital have partnered to launch a $3 billion global digital infrastructure platform focused on data centers, as QIA deepens investments in AI-related sectors amid rising demand for data storage and computing power.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.8%, reversing gains from the previous session. Despite the dip, the index ended a positive week, hitting last month’s peak level. Consumer staples led the decline, with Eastern Company sliding over 3%.

-------------------------------------
SAUDI ARABIA  fell 1% to 11,308
ABU DHABI     dropped 0.3% to 9,946
DUBAI         declined 1% to 5,817
QATAR         slipped 1.1% to 10,959
EGYPT         shed 0.8% to 35,671
BAHRAIN       added 0.2% to 1,952
OMAN          was flat at 5,117
KUWAIT        lost 0.3% to 9,365
-------------------------------------
Gulf markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf stockmarkets Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Saudi stocks dip on profit-taking; UAE and Qatar fall amid broad weakness

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

FBR says no fresh changes made in income tax return form

‘No mercy for terrorists’: Bugti says will not allow state’s writ to be challenged

Bangladesh bowl first against Pakistan in Asia Cup’s virtual semifinal

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Read more stories