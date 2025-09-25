BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BOP 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.06%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.45%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
DGKC 253.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.32%)
FCCL 59.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.50 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (3.16%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
MLCF 107.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 188.30 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 55.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.62%)
PPL 201.81 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.64%)
PREMA 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.42%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
SSGC 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TREET 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
TRG 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.18%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends gains on strong soyoil, export demand, EU law delay

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by stronger...
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 04:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by stronger soyoil prices, robust exports and the delay of the European Union’s anti deforestation law for another year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 61 ringgit, or 1.39%, to 4,440 ringgit ($1,055.13) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures traded higher on stronger soyoil prices and export performance, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-25 rose between 11.3% and 12.9% compared with the same period a month earlier.

The delay of the European Union Deforestation Regulation for another year also likely contributed to the positive market sentiment, Ng added.

The European Union on Tuesday said it will delay launching its anti-deforestation law for a second time, postponing the ban on imports of commodities such as palm oil linked to forest destruction for another year.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.19%, while its palm oil contract added 1.59%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.98%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Thursday, retreating from a seven-week high reached in the prior session as some investors withdrew funds due to uncertainty around the supply-demand outlook.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Indonesia’s palm oil exports to the European Union are projected to increase in 2026, supported by a bilateral trade pact and the postponing of the anti-deforestation law, the head of an industry body said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil price Malaysian palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm extends gains on strong soyoil, export demand, EU law delay

US President Trump to meet PM Shehbaz today, official says

Pakistan warns ‘AI can be weaponised,’ urges global regulation for peace, development

IMF pledges support to Pakistan amid floods, says PM

Govt assures no extra burden on power consumers in Rs1.23tr debt plan

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Sazgar eyes new export markets in Philippines, Mexico and Afghanistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

PM Shehbaz discusses key issues in separate meetings with Bill Gates, Bangladesh chief adviser

Oil pulls back from seven-week high amid cautious outlook

Read more stories